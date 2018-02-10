The Antelope Valley Times

Man killed by Metrolink train in Acton ID’d

ACTON – Coroner’s officials have identified the man who was struck and killed Thursday night by a Metrolink train in Acton.

The pedestrian was identified as 34-year-old Jordan Smith, said Lt. Dave Smith of the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, adding that he had no place of residence for the victim.

The crash was reported at 7:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, about a mile south of the Vincent-Grade Acton Station, said Michael Atchue of Metrolink.

Smith, who was in an area where pedestrians are not allowed, died at the scene, according to Atchue.

No passengers were injured.

  2. A mile south of the Vincent-Grade Acton Station? Thats where Acton Rehab is… its an LA County facility where a judge might send you if you commit an alcohol related crime… pretty much 3 months of endless AA meetings… but its low security, anyone can just walk away, and the train tracks are just 5 min away…..

