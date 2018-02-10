Man killed by Metrolink train in Acton ID’d

ACTON – Coroner’s officials have identified the man who was struck and killed Thursday night by a Metrolink train in Acton.

The pedestrian was identified as 34-year-old Jordan Smith, said Lt. Dave Smith of the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, adding that he had no place of residence for the victim.

The crash was reported at 7:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, about a mile south of the Vincent-Grade Acton Station, said Michael Atchue of Metrolink.

Smith, who was in an area where pedestrians are not allowed, died at the scene, according to Atchue.

No passengers were injured.

