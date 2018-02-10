ACTON – Coroner’s officials have identified the man who was struck and killed Thursday night by a Metrolink train in Acton.
The pedestrian was identified as 34-year-old Jordan Smith, said Lt. Dave Smith of the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, adding that he had no place of residence for the victim.
The crash was reported at 7:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, about a mile south of the Vincent-Grade Acton Station, said Michael Atchue of Metrolink.
Smith, who was in an area where pedestrians are not allowed, died at the scene, according to Atchue.
No passengers were injured.
2 comments for "Man killed by Metrolink train in Acton ID’d"
Owenayuk says
Oh my! It’s a pity. I could imagine he celebrated the new year with the hope of seeing the next year. Just too painful. RIP bro.
aManOfTruth says
A mile south of the Vincent-Grade Acton Station? Thats where Acton Rehab is… its an LA County facility where a judge might send you if you commit an alcohol related crime… pretty much 3 months of endless AA meetings… but its low security, anyone can just walk away, and the train tracks are just 5 min away…..