“Love Art” coming to Marie Kerr and Domenic Massari parks this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its next art events at two of its parks this Saturday.

The free events are starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at both Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard, and Domenic Massari Park, located 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale.

Participants will create a Valentine card or tote, one project per child, and crafts are free to the public while supplies last. The events are open to everyone ages 5 and above.

“Does your child love to create things?” asked Recreation Coordinator Jennifer Tallakson. “Are you looking for more opportunities to create art? Our Recreation and Culture staff will be supplying ‘lovely’ art projects on each Saturday in February. Stop by and create your own custom Valentine.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]