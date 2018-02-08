Benny & Joon to be featured as Palmdale City Library’s free mid-week movie

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its Mid-Week Movies program with a free showing of the movie Benny & Joon on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The movie will start at 6 p.m. at the library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Starring Johnny Depp, Aidan Quinn and Mary Stuart Masterson, Benny & Joon (1993) rated PG tells the story of Benny who cares for his mentally disturbed sister, Joon, and who also welcomes the eccentric Sam into his home at Joon’s request. Sam entertains Joon while he dreams of a job at the video store. Once Benny realizes Joon and Sam have started a relationship, he kicks Sam out of the house. This leads to an altercation between brother and sister. Joon runs away with Sam, who soon realizes that she may need more support than he alone can provide.

Other movies scheduled to be shown as part of the Mid-Week Movies program include Sing (2016) rated PG on Feb. 21, and Marshall (2017) rated PG-13 on Feb. 28.

The program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

