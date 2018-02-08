AV Hospital to exchange “Pies for Pints” Feb. 13-15

LANCASTER – As part of its Valentine’s Day tradition, the Antelope Valley Hospital Blood Donor Center is giving away free apple or cherry pies on Feb. 13, 14 and 15 to encourage people to donate blood. Pies will be given to the first 20 donors on each of those days. All blood collected will be used for patients at the hospital.

“We’d like to encourage people to ‘circulate the love’ this Valentine’s Day by giving a truly life-saving gift,” stated Antelope Valley Hospital Blood Services Coordinator Ellen Gaines. “This year’s Pies for Pints giveaway is particularly important as we are in the middle of a critical blood shortage.”

It takes about five to 10 minutes to give a pint of blood, but the entire process takes about an hour to complete. All donors receive a free cholesterol test.

The AVH Blood Donor Center is on the hospital’s campus in the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center building, located at 44105 15th Street West, Suite 305, at the intersection of 15th Street West and Avenue J-5. The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of each month, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or donors can make an appointment by calling 661-949-5622.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

