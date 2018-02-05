Driver dead, passenger critically injured in Lancaster crash

LANCASTER – A male driver was killed and his female passenger was critically injured late Sunday night after both were ejected from his car during a single-vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, on Avenue J at 17th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The man was driving a silver Toyota Solara westbound on Avenue J in the No. 1 lane when the collision occurred.

“For reasons unknown, the driver swerved to the right, driving partially onto the sidewalk and striking a fire hydrant and breaking it off its base. The car spun and stopped in the middle of the intersection,” the news release states.

“Neither the driver of the Toyota nor his passenger were wearing their seatbelts. Both were

apparently ejected from the vehicle,” the news release states.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“His passenger is in critical condition with multiple fractures. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision at this time,” the news release states.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-948-8466.

