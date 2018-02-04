Man dies during LASD arrest in Lake Los Angeles

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man died while being taken into custody in Lake Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, but investigators have not determined the cause of death.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, on the 40000 block of 176th Street East, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies were searching for a felony suspect being sought for making criminal threats when they found him in the backyard of his home.

Initially, the suspect complied with orders to put his hands behind his back, then “the suspect suddenly turned and punched one of the two deputies, who fell back onto the ground,” according to the news release.

“The suspect then jumped onto the deputy, straddling his chest as he continued his attack on the deputy. The deputy’s partner employed a Taser, striking the suspect. The Taser had no effect,” the news release states.

“The suspect then turned and attacked the second deputy, tackling him to the ground. A neighbor came to the aid of the deputies, and together they were able to handcuff the suspect,” the news release states.

The suspect continued to fight while in handcuffs when deputies noticed his breathing became labored as he calmed down, according to the news release.

Deputies and then firefighters administered CPR after the man became unresponsive, but those efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

“Two deputies were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released,” the news release states.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

