Man dies during LASD arrest in Lake Los Angeles

17 Comments

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man died while being taken into custody in Lake Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, but investigators have not determined the cause of death.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, on the 40000 block of 176th Street East, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies were searching for a felony suspect being sought for making criminal threats when they found him in the backyard of his home.

Initially, the suspect complied with orders to put his hands behind his back, then “the suspect suddenly turned and punched one of the two deputies, who fell back onto the ground,” according to the news release.

“The suspect then jumped onto the deputy, straddling his chest as he continued his attack on the deputy.  The deputy’s partner employed a Taser, striking the suspect.  The Taser had no effect,” the news release states.

“The suspect then turned and attacked the second deputy, tackling him to the ground. A neighbor came to the aid of the deputies, and together they were able to handcuff the suspect,” the news release states.

 

The suspect continued to fight while in handcuffs when deputies noticed his breathing became labored as he calmed down, according to the news release.

Deputies and then firefighters administered CPR after the man became unresponsive, but those efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

“Two deputies were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released,” the news release states.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

  1. Sometimes a cop needs a good one on the chin. Remind them that the badge can’t save them from everything. That said, they most likely beat him to death after he took a swing at them. Respect is earned, not granted in an academy.
    #batonpolishers

  2. Heavy handed censorship on the AV Times comment section, editorial staff only permitting pro-police sentiment on this article –

      • Well go ahead Tim fight the cops tough guy see who’s the one who gets his butt kicked. If this guy would have done what the officers told him to do he might be alive. He was most likely high on drugs that caused heart failure. NEVER FIGHT THE POLICE!!!!

        • I’ve invited a fair number of cops to visit me down in Mexico when they were playing tough guy. Oddly enough none of them have ever taken me up on it.

      • Fighting cops or running from them won’t end well. Then you really risk the chance of being shot. Always do everything the officers say. If they tell you to get on the ground better do it. If u can’t figure that out then there is no hope for you.

      • Where in the Constitution does it say you have the right to engage law enforcement in a physical altercation?

  5. … for senior citizens, especially older males, contemporary arrest tactics are unsurvivable. Today, in our brave new world, police, per se, no longer exist. They’re not peace officers. Urban combat soldiers, amped up on steroid, caffeine, God knows what else, for an older gentlemen a contemporary arrest constitutes a death sentence. If you’re an older guy under arrest, with statistical certainty, anticipate incurring severe injuries –

