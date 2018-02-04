LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man died while being taken into custody in Lake Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, but investigators have not determined the cause of death.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, on the 40000 block of 176th Street East, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies were searching for a felony suspect being sought for making criminal threats when they found him in the backyard of his home.
Initially, the suspect complied with orders to put his hands behind his back, then “the suspect suddenly turned and punched one of the two deputies, who fell back onto the ground,” according to the news release.
“The suspect then jumped onto the deputy, straddling his chest as he continued his attack on the deputy. The deputy’s partner employed a Taser, striking the suspect. The Taser had no effect,” the news release states.
“The suspect then turned and attacked the second deputy, tackling him to the ground. A neighbor came to the aid of the deputies, and together they were able to handcuff the suspect,” the news release states.
The suspect continued to fight while in handcuffs when deputies noticed his breathing became labored as he calmed down, according to the news release.
Deputies and then firefighters administered CPR after the man became unresponsive, but those efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
“Two deputies were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released,” the news release states.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.
–
17 comments for "Man dies during LASD arrest in Lake Los Angeles"
EV AV Resident says
Sometimes a cop needs a good one on the chin. Remind them that the badge can’t save them from everything. That said, they most likely beat him to death after he took a swing at them. Respect is earned, not granted in an academy.
#batonpolishers
Mayra says
Heavy handed censorship on the AV Times comment section, editorial staff only permitting pro-police sentiment on this article –
Kimberly K. says
To Mayra,
Very telling, isn’t it.
George says
I would like to see a video of this but never will ,that thin blue line
Mark says
Make a FOIA request
Ron says
Always comply and this won’t happen.
Tim Scott says
Always lick the badge, and what happens is Ron. I’d rather take my chances.
Ron says
Well go ahead Tim fight the cops tough guy see who’s the one who gets his butt kicked. If this guy would have done what the officers told him to do he might be alive. He was most likely high on drugs that caused heart failure. NEVER FIGHT THE POLICE!!!!
Tim Scott says
I’ve invited a fair number of cops to visit me down in Mexico when they were playing tough guy. Oddly enough none of them have ever taken me up on it.
Kimberly K. says
To Ron,
Not true.
Ron says
Fighting cops or running from them won’t end well. Then you really risk the chance of being shot. Always do everything the officers say. If they tell you to get on the ground better do it. If u can’t figure that out then there is no hope for you.
Tim Scott says
Bet you wouldn’t hesitate if they told you to polish their batons, eh Ron?
Mark says
Always comply and give up your constitutional rights!
Ron says
Fighting cops or running from them won’t end well. Then you really risk the chance of being shot. Always do everything the officers say. If they tell you to get on the ground better do it. If u can’t figure that out then there is no hope for you.
AV’er in Idaho says
Where in the Constitution does it say you have the right to engage law enforcement in a physical altercation?
Ron says
These people are hopeless. Like talking to a rock.
Anthony says
… for senior citizens, especially older males, contemporary arrest tactics are unsurvivable. Today, in our brave new world, police, per se, no longer exist. They’re not peace officers. Urban combat soldiers, amped up on steroid, caffeine, God knows what else, for an older gentlemen a contemporary arrest constitutes a death sentence. If you’re an older guy under arrest, with statistical certainty, anticipate incurring severe injuries –