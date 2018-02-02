Marijuana dispensary raided in Lancaster, 3 arrested

LANCASTER – Two men and a woman were arrested Friday morning when deputies raided a marijuana dispensary in Lancaster, authorities said.

The bust happened around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, on the 100 block of West Pillsbury Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Dispensary Task Force and deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station served a search warrant on an illegal dispensary,” the news release states.

“Over 100 pounds of cannabis product was seized and confiscated,” the news release states.

Babken Danielyan, 28, Mayra Montes–Alvarado, 24, and Christopher Avalos, 30, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

The suspects were transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and each booked on $20,000 bail.

