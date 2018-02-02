The Antelope Valley Times

Marijuana dispensary raided in Lancaster, 3 arrested

LANCASTER – Two men and a woman were arrested Friday morning when deputies raided a marijuana dispensary in Lancaster, authorities said.

The bust happened around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, on the 100 block of West Pillsbury Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Dispensary Task Force and deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station served a search warrant on an illegal dispensary,” the news release states.

“Over 100 pounds of cannabis product was seized and confiscated,” the news release states.

Babken Danielyan, 28, Mayra MontesAlvarado, 24, and Christopher Avalos, 30, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

The suspects were transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and each booked on $20,000 bail.

  1. How did they think they could open a pot store with no license and get away with it? Oh that’s right they were probably high when they thought of the idea.

  3. Cool. While you nitwits were chasing potheads, my boys moved a kilo of coke through town without a prob. $$$$ Keep up the good work, dummies. :)

    • No one can afford coke in the AV. Since you’ve been gone we’ve turned into the welfare community of California. A community full of people asking for money at every entrance and exit of every store.

      • Oh, they can afford it and it flows freely in AV. Just gotta know the secret handshake. Go raid some more LEGAL marijuana outlets, nitwits. Pathetic f…ks.

