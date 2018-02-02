LANCASTER – Two men and a woman were arrested Friday morning when deputies raided a marijuana dispensary in Lancaster, authorities said.
The bust happened around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, on the 100 block of West Pillsbury Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Dispensary Task Force and deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station served a search warrant on an illegal dispensary,” the news release states.
“Over 100 pounds of cannabis product was seized and confiscated,” the news release states.
Babken Danielyan, 28, Mayra Montes–Alvarado, 24, and Christopher Avalos, 30, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of cannabis.
The suspects were transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and each booked on $20,000 bail.
8 comments for "Marijuana dispensary raided in Lancaster, 3 arrested"
Tom says
How did they think they could open a pot store with no license and get away with it? Oh that’s right they were probably high when they thought of the idea.
Random Internet Troll says
*slow claps*
They just raided it to smoke it for free.
Ex AV says
Cool. While you nitwits were chasing potheads, my boys moved a kilo of coke through town without a prob. $$$$ Keep up the good work, dummies. :)
Tom says
No one can afford coke in the AV. Since you’ve been gone we’ve turned into the welfare community of California. A community full of people asking for money at every entrance and exit of every store.
EV AV Resident says
Oh, they can afford it and it flows freely in AV. Just gotta know the secret handshake. Go raid some more LEGAL marijuana outlets, nitwits. Pathetic f…ks.
Tim Scott says
Looks like Wrecks has his private security force out rounding up Visco’s competitors. Had to expect that.
Karen says
Yahoo! More drug dealers busted thank you sherriff :-) keep up they good work :-)
fudge pot smokers says
Illegal drug dealers… get em boys!