Kitten Bowl adoption party in Lancaster set for Saturday

LANCASTER – Adoption parties will be held at the Lancaster Animal Care Center and other sites in Los Angeles County on Saturday in connection with Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl V telecast Sunday.

There will be 500 adoption parties throughout the nation, according to Hallmark Channel. There were 25 in 2015, 50 in 2016 and 100 in 2017.

Kitten Bowl V will air at noon and be replayed at 3 p.m. It features displaced kittens rescued from the nation’s most recent natural disasters engaged in various football-like activities. The Kitten Bowls have inspired the adoption of more than 10,000 animals, including hundreds of puppies and dogs, 13 rabbits and a pig, according to Hallmark Channel.

The Hallmark Channel makes a year-round effort to highlight the plight of homeless animals and the joys rescued and adopted pets bring into lives under the theme “Adoption Ever After.” The other efforts include the American Rescue Dog Show, which will air Feb. 19, and the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards, which annually airs in late October.

Here are a list of adoption parties in Los Angeles County:

— Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 W. Ave I, Lancaster

— Agoura Animal Care and Control, 29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills;

— Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, 4275 Elton St., Baldwin Park;

— Burbank Animal Shelter, 1150 N. Victory Place, Burbank;

— Carson Animal Care Center, 216 W. Victoria St., Gardena;

— Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic;

— Chesterfield Square Shelter, 1850 W. 60th St., Los Angeles;

— Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 Garfield Ave., Downey;

— East Valley Shelter, 14409 Vanowen St., Van Nuys;

— Harbor Shelter, 957 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro;

— North Central Shelter, 3201 Lacy St., Los Angeles;

— West Los Angeles Shelter, 11361 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles;

— West Valley Shelter, 20655 Plummer St., Chatsworth;

