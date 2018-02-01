PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department will begin accepting applications this Monday, Feb. 5, for Program Leaders and Lifeguards for its summer activities.
Candidates must be 17 years old by July 1to be considered for employment. Qualified applicants will be well organized and demonstrate the ability to exercise independent judgment, problem solve, listen and follow direction, and demonstrate initiative.
Lifeguard applicants must possess a lifeguard training certificate and pass a pre-screening swim test.
Applications and job descriptions are available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/jobs.
“Program Leader positions are ideal for those who are seeing entry-level work to develop their professional career skills,” stated Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “You will have the opportunity to be part of a team of positive, motivated and community minded people that will be part of Palmdale’s busy summer of fun programs.”
“If you are new to the work force, keep in mind that we look for candidates who are involved in extra-curricular activities, regular or on-going volunteer service, or who have participated in school or league athletics/theatrical or performance arts,” Smith added.
For more information, call 661-267-5611 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m.
2 comments for "Palmdale’s summer job recruitment starts Monday"
Terri says
So you won’t consider applicants who haven’t had work experience yet if they haven’t volunteered or are active in the other things you’ve described? That’s not a very encouraging way to motivate a person new to the workforce. That just turned my 19 year olds positive expectations into a negative reaction.
Tim Scott says
They didn’t say “won’t consider.” What they did was list things they do consider as improvements to qualifications. If your 19 year old is saying “I haven’t done any of those things but I want to be considered among the more qualified” do they have something to offer to support that claim? If they do then they need to learn to present their argument. If they don’t, and also don’t have any of the designated qualifiers, then they should expect to be among the last picked, or the not picked.
Because employers aren’t actually accountable for “motivating a person new to the workforce.” They are accountable for hiring the most qualified people they can find.