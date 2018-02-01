Check out, comment on LED streetlight demonstration on City Ranch Road

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, which is in the process of acquiring almost 18,000 streetlights located throughout the city, is partnering with Waste Management for a Light Emitting Diode (LED) streetlight demonstration program on City Ranch Road, the road leading to the Antelope Valley Landfill, during the month of February.

Palmdale residents are encouraged to view the lights and provide input on their quality.

“We are evaluating several different LED lights which eventually will be used throughout the city,” stated Palmdale’s Interim Director of Public Works Lee Swain. “We are asking local residents and businesses to go there and let us know what they think about the lighting. Since these LED streetlights will be installed citywide, we would like input from as many people as possible as part of the evaluation process.”

Identification numbers have been placed on the poles and residents may go online at www.cityofpalmdale.org to complete a survey, or send their feedback via text at 661-490-9620, throughout the month of February.

To assist residents, the city has prepared a guide that may be printed from home, available at www.cityofpalmdale.org, or picked up at the city’s Development Services Building, located at 38250 Sierra Highway.

Residents may use the guide while they visit the pilot area to gauge how well they can distinguish colors and observe the illumination provided by the lights, along with instructions on how residents can let the city know their opinions.

Waste Management donated the use of several streetlight poles on City Ranch Road. Demonstration LED lights being considered as potential candidates for a city-wide energy saving retrofit project have been installed.

“We are grateful to Waste Management for allowing us to use the streetlights for this demonstration,” stated City Manager James Purtee. “With their help, we’re going to make every effort to ensure that everyone is happy with the positive changes we’ll make with our streetlights, using less energy while providing a higher quality light.”

For more information about the city of Palmdale’s streetlight program, contact Public Works at 661-267-5300.

(Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.)

