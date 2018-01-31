Knight among lawmakers on train that crashed in VA [updated]

PALMDALE – Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, was among the lawmakers on an Amtrak train that crashed Wednesday in Virginia, but he said he and his wife were both uninjured.

“Lily and I were on the train that crashed this morning,” Knight wrote on his Twitter page shortly after the crash, which occurred around 8:20 a.m. California time in Crozet, Virginia.

“We are safe and uninjured,” he wrote. “First responders are currently treating those who are hurt. Please keep the victims in your prayers.”

Some reports indicated that Lily Knight, a nurse, was helping to treat people at the scene.

One person was killed in the crash that involved the Amtrak train and a garbage truck. Nobody on the train was believed to have been seriously hurt, although at least four people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. Read more information on the crash here.

The train was carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.

UPDATE: Knight’s office released the following statement regarding the crash:

In the late morning of January 31, a train carrying Republican Members of Congress collided with a garbage truck outside of Charlottesville, Virginia. The members were en route to the annual GOP retreat. Rep. Steve Knight and his wife, Lily Knight were on the train during the crash, but were not injured. Mrs. Knight, who is a registered NICU nurse at Antelope Valley Hospital, provided first-aid and medical treatment at the site of the crash. Rep. Knight’s office is not able to confirm the number of injured persons nor the extent of injuries.”

