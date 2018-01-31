CHP seeking information on hit-and-run that killed Rosamond man

ROSAMOND – The California Highway Patrol is looking for help from the public after a 34-year-old Rosamond man was killed in a hit-and-run collision last week.

It was reported around 8:17 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, on Sierra Highway south of Hillcrest Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

“Unfortunately, the involved vehicle fled the scene, and the involved pedestrian succumbed to his injuries,” the CHP report states.

“The [CHP] Mojave Area is requesting any assistance from the public that would provide additional information regarding the vehicle or circumstances surrounding this collision,” the CHP report states.

Authorities have not officially identified the deceased pedestrian, but various media reports have identified him as 34-year-old Rickey Chapman of Rosamond.

His mother, Rive Chapman, told People.com that her son was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle on Jan. 20, but he managed to walk away from that collision — only to be struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver six days later.

“Rickey was a happy-go-lucky type guy,” his mother told People.com. Read the entire article here.

An online fundraiser has been established to help cover Rickey Chapman’s funeral expenses. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/3ypcs5-rickeys-memorial-service.

Any one with information on the Jan. 26 hit-and-run collision is encouraged to contact the Mojave CHP office at 661-823-5500.

–