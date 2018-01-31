AVC to host “A Night with Tim Wise”

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley College’s Division of Social and Behavioral Science will host Breaking Barriers: A Night with Tim Wise on Monday, Feb. 26.

There will be two sessions — 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m — in the AVC Performing Arts Theatre, located at 3041 West Avenue K in Lancaster.

This event is free and open to the public, but limited seating is available. The first 200 people attending the event will have an opportunity to receive Tim Wise’s book “Under the Affluence” free of charge. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/TimWise_AVC. View a flyer for this event here.

There is no minimum age to attend this event, however, guests are encouraged to be mindful of the topics discussed and use their judgment for this educational opportunity with children under 12. Parking lots 3 & 5 are closest to the venue, and parking will be free in those lots only.

About Tim Wise

Tim Wise is among the most prominent anti-racist writers and educators in the United States. He has spent the past 25 years speaking to audiences in all 50 states, on more than 1,000 college and high school campuses, at hundreds of professional and academic conferences, and to community groups across the country. He has also lectured internationally, in Canada and Bermuda, and has trained corporate, government, entertainment, media, law enforcement, military, and medical industry professionals on methods for dismantling racism in their institutions. Wise has provided anti-racism training to educators and administrators nationwide.

In this speech, drawn from his newest book, Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Jeopardizing the Future of America, Tim Wise examines the ways in which American politics and culture serve to rationalize inequalities on the basis of class and race.

