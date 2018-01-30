Courson Park closed for construction of CACWest pool

PALMDALE – Courson Park, located at 38226 10th Street East, has closed for about a year to allow for construction of a new pool and pool house as part of the Courson Arts Colony West (CACWest).

“Due to Courson’s advanced age, some of the utilities that we’ll be turning on and off during the construction are connected to other areas throughout the park,” stated Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “With power and water available only intermittently during the construction, we will need to close the entire park until completion.”

“While the park is closed, however, we’ll be recruiting volunteers to help assist with park beautification projects,” Smith added. “Details will be announced soon.”

The Courson Arts Colony West (CACWest) is the second phase of a two-phase development known as the Courson Arts Colony. Phase I, Courson Arts Colony East, broke ground in March 2017. The project is a livable, interconnected new construction arts-oriented community of 81 apartment units in two buildings targeting single adult and families with incomes between 23.4%-50% of the Area Median Income, with a focus on low-income and homeless veterans.

CACWest will be designed to provide a safe environment with amenities appropriate for large families. The project will consist of two modern three-story buildings plus a stand-alone arts gallery, an artwalk, classrooms, small amphitheater and construction of a new pool at Courson Park.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the amenities at nearby parks, including Desert Sands Park, located at 39117 3rd Street East, and McAdam Park, 38115 30th Street East.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.

–