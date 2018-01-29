Recruitment this Thursday for healthcare call center reps

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California in Palmdale will host a job recruitment this Thursday for healthcare call center representatives for positions in Woodland Hills.

The recruitment event starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Job responsibilities include receiving inbound calls, including sales leads and calls from current and potential customers; placing outbound follow-up calls to sales leads and persuading potential customers; answering questions about the company and its program/policies and existing accounts; answering questions regarding policies and plans; and thinking creatively.

Qualified candidates will possess customer service telephone experience, general office background, a high school diploma/GED, strong verbal skills, and the ability to type 25 words per minute.

Qualified candidates also must have at least three professional references and be able to pass a drug test and background check.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license or Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position, possess right-to-work documents and come dressed for success.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

