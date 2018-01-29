Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him, or know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Jaron Age

Jaron Age is a 25-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Age is wanted for violating a domestic violence restraining order, burglary and assault.

There is a $200,000 warrant for his arrest.

Age is believed to be a transient living in Palmdale. He is known to frequent the area of 10th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the location of Jaron Age is encouraged to contact Detective Nisenoff at 661-272-2465.

