Man stabbed to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, on the 43000 block of Gadsden Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Detectives have learned that at least one male black attempted to make forced entry into the residence of the victim. The victim was confronted by the suspect, and a physical altercation occurred,” the news release states.

“During the physical altercation, the victim sustained at least one stab wound to the mid-torso area. The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries,” the news release states.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The victim was stabbed with a broken bottle in an apartment complex, which was surrounded by yellow crime scene tape, a news videographer at the scene said.

The suspect was seen leaving the apartment on foot, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“The motive for the crime is unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” detectives said in the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).