Lancaster man gets 23 years for sexually abusing young female relative

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced to 23 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing a young family member, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Adam Anthony Orona, 27, will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Orona was sentenced Thursday in connection with his Jan. 17 no contest plea to one felony count each of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger and committing a lewd act on a child, according to Deputy District Attorney Myle Phan.

Orona sexually abused the girl at his home over the weekend of March 24-25 last year, the prosecutor said.

Orona was arrested several days later by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained behind bars since then.

