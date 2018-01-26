Driver killed in rollover crash at Palmdale shopping center

PALMDALE – A 41-year-old man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle flipped over in the parking lot of a Palmdale shopping center.

Shannon Kendell Roy of Palmdale died in the single vehicle crash, which was reported around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the area of 10th Street West and Technology Drive, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The overturned vehicle was found in the Smart and Final store parking lot at 39212 10th Street West in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a black 2007 Lincoln Navigator driven by a male in his 40s was traveling eastbound through the parking lot. The driver collided into a planter and a tree, which caused his vehicle to roll over,” the news release states.

Roy, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the parking lot was closed until about 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, while the incident was being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

–