Bridal Show returns to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Fair and Events Center will host its 14th annual Bridal Show this Sunday, Jan. 28, from noon to 5 p.m, at the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the AV Fairgrounds, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

Admission is free and parking is $5.

Couples looking to tie the knot will interact with vendors and exhibitors offering ideas and advice on staging a flawless wedding and reception.

The event will feature a broad range of more than 80 vendors, offering counsel and products on everything from invitations to wedding cake samples, photography to flowers, decorations to disc jockeys, and jewelry to catering services. Many vendors will have special offers only for those attending the show.

The A.V. Fair and Events Center booth will showcase food samples prepared by Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair (in-house catering service), and creative ideas for special events to be held in fairgrounds buildings that are available for weddings, receptions, Quinceañeras and other celebrations.

This year’s event will once again feature a fashion show at 3:15 p.m., presented by David’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse.

“Our show is the largest Bridal Show in the A.V., featuring the best wedding/event professionals our community has to offer,” stated show coordinator Linda Erb. “We have more vendors than ever before, so come to the show and meet the people that can help plan your dream wedding, reception and honeymoon or Quinceañera.”

For all Bridal Show and vendor information, contact Linda Erb at 661-948-6060, ext. 123. For A.V. Fair and Event Center Bridal Show 2018 information, visit www.avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

–