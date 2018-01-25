Provide your input on Palmdale’s public art projects

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to help shape the future of public art in Palmdale by participating in a Community Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9.

The program will include a brief presentation of current public art projects around the country and will give residents the opportunity to voice their opinions. Input from the forum will be used in the recommendations for the city’s Public Art Master Plan, projected for completion in the spring of 2018.

“What is the role of public art in Palmdale? How can it benefit the community? What locations and places in Palmdale would you like to see public art? These are some of the questions we want to talk about with the community as we work towards finalizing our Public Art Master Plan,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

Residents are also encouraged to participate by taking a short online survey available in English and Spanish at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt.

In only 10 to 15 minutes, you can help us to better understand where and how public art can have a strong impact in your community.

The survey is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or through the following links:

“We look forward to having our residents join us in the conversation to guide Palmdale’s future investment in public art,” Smith added.

For more information about the Palmdale’s Public Art Program, the public art master planning effort, and how to get involved, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

