Palmdale saddened to learn of former Councilmember Dr. Earl Sherburn

PALMDALE – Palmdale city officials were saddened to learn that a former city councilmember, Dr. Earl Sherburn, passed away on Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV.

Dr. Sherburn grew up in Ohio, was a graduate of the University of Michigan, and received his doctorate from USC. He was the former band director at Palmdale High School and was first elected into office as a Palmdale City Councilmember on March 7, 1978, serving a four year term. He was again re-elected on April 13, 1982, and served that term until 1986. He later served as Community Arts Director for the City of Los Angeles.

Dr. Sherburn is survived by sisters, Marilyn Merkle in Ohio and Jan Sherburn in Carlsbad, CA, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living Greater Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. The service will be live streamed at cslglv.org. (Celebrate–Live Broadcasts).

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

