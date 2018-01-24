Palmdale City Library to show free movies

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a free showing of featured films on Wednesday evenings, beginning Jan. 31, in the Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd. It is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to begin offering mid-week movies at the library,” stated assistant library director Debbie Petersen. “This ongoing program will offer a variety of films for children, families and adults to enjoy on Wednesday evenings.”

The first movie scheduled to be shown is Wonder Woman (2017) on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 5:30 p.m.

Starring Gal Godot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright, when a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

Other movies scheduled to be shown in January and February include:

Clue (1985) rated PG on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Benny & Joon (1993) PG on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Sing (2016) rated PG on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

Marshall (2017) rated PG-13 on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

