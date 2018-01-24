Kaiser AV names director of Hospital and Health Plan Operations

LANCASTER – Maybelle Liquigan has been named director of Hospital and Health Plan Operations for Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.

In her new role, Maybelle will serve as a member of the Antelope Valley Medical Center Administrative Team and will collaborate closely with Antelope Valley leaders, David Kohl, MD, area medical director; Linda Lawson, chief administrative officer; and Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager.

“We are excited to have Maybelle join our team,” stated Payman. “Her passion for delivering high quality health care to our members and community will be a great asset to our team.”

Maybelle will lead and oversee hospital and health plan operations, which includes strategic oversight of quality metrics and patient safety measures in the Antelope Valley. Maybelle will also partner with Antelope Valley Hospital leadership to ensure quality care is provided to members in both the inpatient and outpatient settings.

Maybelle began her career as an Intensive Care nurse and has held positions within Kaiser Permanente at its Woodland Hills and Panorama City Medical Centers. In her most recent role as Assistant Medical Group Administrator, Maybelle oversaw several high volume ambulatory care departments, such as Dermatology, Hematology/Oncology, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Urgent Care, and Mental Health and Wellness.

“Maybelle’s extensive clinical background makes her a great partner to our local Permanente Medical Group leadership,” added Chief Administrative Officer Linda Lawson.

Maybelle holds a master’s degree in Nursing from University of Phoenix.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.]

–