Community vigil tonight for Richard Gardner III

PALMDALE – Friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil and memorial service this evening for Richard Gardner III, the local resident and business owner who was murdered this month along with his father and step-mother.

The entire community is invited to this event, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, outside Gardner’s former residence, located at 1154 West Avenue N-12 in Palmdale.

“Richard was a beloved member of the AV business community as the owner of ‘Eye Clean Windows’. The community is shocked and devastated by the tragic loss of this kind man who touched so many lives,” according to an email promoting the vigil.

The vigil is a chance “for the community to come together and show support for the Gardner family and their neighborhood. There will be an open forum to share stories, lighting of candles, and a moment of silence,” according to the “Justice for Richard” Facebook page.

The bodies of 52-year-old Richard Gardner III, his father, 78-year-old Richard Gardner II, and his father’s wife, 56-year-old Pepper Gardner, were discovered about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at a home in the 1100 block of West Avenue N-12, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A family member asked for a welfare check of the home and, upon entering the residence, deputies found the three family members, each with traumatic injuries.

No information has been released on what may have led to the killings, but authorities on Jan. 17 named 54-year-old James “Todd” Brown as a person of interest. [Read more here.]

Homicide detectives will be at the vigil, and they’re seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any additional suspect information related to the incident, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 to speak with Sgt. Eric Arias or Detective Gail Durham.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.

Previous related stories:

Person of Interest named in Palmdale triple homicide

Victim’s ID’d in Palmdale triple homicide