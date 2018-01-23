Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him, or know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Richard Lopez

Richard Lopez is a 33-year-old male with a shaved head and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Lopez is wanted for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

There is a $120,000 warrant for his arrest.

Lopez is known to frequent the 38300 block of 4th Street East in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Richard Lopez is encouraged to contact Detective Pereida at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2412.

–