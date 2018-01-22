Palmdale man killed in Los Angeles shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Sunday morning as he sat in his car in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, near 30th Street and Chesapeake Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Terry Gibson, 30, of Palmdale died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.

Authorities were unsure of a motive for the crime. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LAPD’s Southwest Division at 323-485-2582, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

–