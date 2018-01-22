Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected burglars

If you recognize any of the individuals in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for burglary.

They are accused of breaking into a local business.

The female suspect is described as white or Hispanic and appears to be in her 20s. She appears to be wearing a green or grey jacket, with a green or grey shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes. The male suspect on the right appears to be white or Hispanic and in his 20s. He appears to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black hat, black shorts and black and white sneakers. The male suspect on the left [back] appears to be wearing a black hood over his head.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these three suspects is urged to call Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Parisi at 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – Suspected thieves

In you recognize the men in these images, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect on the left is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing from multiple businesses.

He is described as white or Hispanic, with a bald or shaved head, and wearing eye glasses.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Canela at

661-948-8466.

The suspect on the right is also wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing from a local business.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding on the identity of location of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Culotta at

661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – Fraud suspects

If you recognize the people in the image above, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

Both suspects are wanted for fraud.

They are accused of buying goods with fictitious money.

The male suspect is described as white and heavyset, with a bald or shaved head. He is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The female suspect is described as white with dark hair.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Gore at 661-948-8466.

–