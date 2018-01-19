Palmdale’s “Season of Service” continues with homeless count

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Season of Service” event by partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority for an Antelope Valley Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 25.

“This annual event helps to document homeless in our community and provides valuable information for funding and program development,” stated Community Programs Supervisor Trish Jones.

There will be two deployment centers available in Palmdale for volunteers to choose from: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, 2120 E. Ave. R, and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints,39546 23rd St. West.

Registration in advance is available at www.theycountwillyou.org.

The deployment centers will open at 5:30 a.m. and volunteers will be deployed between 6 and 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. Volunteers typically complete their assignments between 9 and 10 a.m. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There will be a training session available for volunteers from 9 to 10 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

For more information on the Antelope Valley Homeless Count or to register as a volunteer, visit www.theycountwillyou.org.

The remaining 2018 Season of Service events include:

Saturday, Feb. 24, Spring Cleaning: Airpark Edition

Community Partner: Palmdale Adopt-A-Plane Groups

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, 2001 East Ave. P, Palmdale

Details: Join dedicated Adopt-a-Plane groups in preparing the Airpark for another great season of visitors from around the world.

Saturday, April 14, Community Volunteer Resource Fair

Time & location: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Antelope Valley Mall, 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

Details: Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about volunteering, donating and engaging opportunities.

Saturday, May 12, Stamp Out Hunger

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: Varied times at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Partner with local letter carriers for the 24th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The food assists local families in need.

Saturday, May 20, Stamp Out Hunger Part II

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

All volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability form, available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at event registration.

Last year, Palmdale residents donated more than 35,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale a better place to live. Residents also may develop their own service projects.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” Jones added. “Or visit us online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]