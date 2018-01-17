“Share the Love” Rock the Art events in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Recreation & Culture Department will host “Share the Love” Rock the Art events this Saturday, Jan. 20.

The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard, and Domenic Massari Park, located 37716 55th Street East.

The events are free and open to everyone age 5 and above.

Participants will paint rocks which will be donated to local hospitals, facilities for veterans and Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES).

“Join the rock movement as we share the love of the season and create some beautiful art to share with our community,” stated Palmdale‘s Senior Program Leader Joi Christy.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

