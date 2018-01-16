Job recruitment Jan. 20 for Northrop Grumman

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment for Northrop Grumman on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The recruitment event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Northrop Grumman is looking for aircraft mechanics and avionics technicians.

Interested candidates should have a valid ID (driver’s license/Social Security card), be registered with CalJobs and bring a resume tailored for the position.

For more information, call AJCC at 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–