Palmdale Playhouse presents “Twice the Spice” featuring Frank Graves

PALMDALE – In celebration of Black History Month, the Palmdale Playhouse will present “Twice the Spice” featuring Frank Graves on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. at the Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East in Palmdale.

“Frank ‘The Spice’ Graves returns to the Playhouse to perform your favorite R&B hits and just a touch of blues and gospel,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “Experience the joy and soul of a true performer who will take you on a musical journey that will have you standing on your feet.”

Graves has performed to large audiences at the Palmdale Playhouse over the years.

“Get your tickets early because this show will sell out,” Pagliaro added.

Tickets are $15.

Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, 38334 10th Street East.

For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–