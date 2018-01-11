Man charged with stabbing sheriff’s deputy in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA – A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attacking an officer at a fast-food restaurant in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Donald Chinchilla is charged with one count of attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with an incident that occurred on Monday, Jan. 8, according to Deputy District Attorney Jack Garden of the Crimes Against Peace Officers Section.

Chinchilla allegedly confronted and stabbed a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, Garden said.

Chinchilla reportedly then fled the scene, the prosecutor said. Authorities were alerted about the attack and soon after apprehended Chinchilla and took him into custody, the prosecutor added.

The felony complaint also includes a special allegation that Chinchilla personally inflicted great bodily injury to the victim. Additionally, the charging document alleges Chinchilla personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, during the commission of the crime.

Chinchilla is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing setting.

Bail is set at $1.05 million.

If convicted as charged, Chinchilla faces a maximum possible sentence of 19 years to life in state prison.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

