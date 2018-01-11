Deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale leaves one robbery suspect dead

PALMDALE – One armed robbery suspect is dead and three others are in custody following a deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale Wednesday night at the end of a pursuit involving the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began around 8:04 p.m. in Victorville, when a cellphone store was robbed by four armed males, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect vehicle in the unincorporated city of Adelanto and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued with the suspects traveling recklessly on various highways at high rates of speed, and at times, on the wrong side of the road,” the news release states.

The pursuit ultimately ended in the area of 48th Street East at East Avenue R-8 in Palmdale after deputies initiated a pit maneuver, authorities said.

“A traffic collision occurred between the deputy and suspect vehicles… and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, in that area.

“[One] suspect was struck at least once in the torso by deputy gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

The three other suspects fled the vehicle into the surrounding neighborhood and were eventually taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

There is an ongoing search for the suspects’ weapons and any additional evidence related to the chase and robbery, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

