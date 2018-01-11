PALMDALE – One armed robbery suspect is dead and three others are in custody following a deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale Wednesday night at the end of a pursuit involving the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident began around 8:04 p.m. in Victorville, when a cellphone store was robbed by four armed males, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect vehicle in the unincorporated city of Adelanto and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued with the suspects traveling recklessly on various highways at high rates of speed, and at times, on the wrong side of the road,” the news release states.
The pursuit ultimately ended in the area of 48th Street East at East Avenue R-8 in Palmdale after deputies initiated a pit maneuver, authorities said.
“A traffic collision occurred between the deputy and suspect vehicles… and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.
The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, in that area.
“[One] suspect was struck at least once in the torso by deputy gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.
The three other suspects fled the vehicle into the surrounding neighborhood and were eventually taken into custody without incident, authorities said.
There is an ongoing search for the suspects’ weapons and any additional evidence related to the chase and robbery, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
18 comments for "Deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale leaves one robbery suspect dead"
TIMSCOTT4MAYOR says
So if no guns were found that means that the police shot a unarmed person AGAIN. Just another day in MAGA. Very Fine police work *sarcasm*
Tim Scott says
We don’t know if they were searching for ‘guns’ or for ‘more guns.’ They could have shot one who was brandishing while the other three ran off…maybe…hopefully.
Or, yeah, maybe they shot an unarmed person, AGAIN.
We’ll have to wait and see. Sure would be nice if “well they shot him so he must have been armed” was a logical thing to say.
Ron says
Thats banishing a weapon [removed] is played out!
Tim Scott says
Couple questions:
1) When they say they “attempted to conduct a traffic stop,” what does that mean? If it was a “suspect vehicle” wouldn’t they be stopping it because, well, it is a “suspect vehicle”? Isn’t a “traffic stop” something to do with a vehicle code violation?
2) If there is an “ongoing search for the suspects’ weapons and additional evidence,” what became of the gun that made it necessary to kill one of the suspects? Do they at least have THAT gun?
Ron says
They committed a robbery. Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
Tim Scott says
Well, actually, there has been no trial so saying that ‘they committed a robbery’ as if it were a fact is a bit reachy. And one of them will NEVER get a trial. In a country governed by the rule of law (specifically NOT the rule of lawmen) it always amazes me that that doesn’t seem to bother so many people.
Really says
Rule of law? The same rule of law applies to citizens. Like the law that states you have to pull over when a cop stops you. You ever drive the 138? Doubt they stayed in their lane the whole time. I suppose the cell phone store clerks who had guns pointed at them were in on it too. Dont have to be armed to be shot. Its called objectively reasonable to believe they posed a danger to your life or the publics lives. Add up the following
1. Victim states robbed by armed men
2. Car matching flee’s
3. Car maneuvers in manner that risks lives.
4. When violenty forced yo yield they still fled on foot.
Pretty much any action other than obeying commands of police is probably gonna get you shot at this point.
Tim Scott says
And you are for that shooting? There have been people shot for pulling up their pants. People shot for reaching in a bag when they had been “commanded” to show ID. Cops feel scared and shoot dogs, at dogs and kill bystanders, shoot people who are flagging them down because they didn’t “drop the weapon” as commanded for the very simple reason that they didn’t have one and weren’t aware that they needed one to drop when they called 911.
If this dude hopped out of the wreck with a gun in his hand and got shot to pieces for it, great. If the only reason he got shot while the others ran is because the wreck hurt him so bad that he fell out of the car and some cop got scared, not great. I have no idea what happened, so I’ll be a bit late to the “congrats to our great LEOs” party, myself, but you do what you want.
Really says
Not congratulating them, but you doubt every police shooting. Which is fine and some doubt and scrutiny keeps the system in check. But when you use almost every police shooting to cast doubt on police it makes you look like a cop hater. Again even if he was unarmed look at what verifiably happened. Because a gun may not have been recovered changes what? Cops have every reason to believe they are dealing with armed suspects who didnt want to go to jail. Theres how many miles of the 138 that they could have tossed a gun.
Ron says
So blaming the cops again Tim? You liberals are insane.
Tim Scott says
Blaming them for what, Ron? What is there to blame them for?
IF the answers to the questions I asked include something that might need to be blamed on someone, maybe I’ll blame them for something. Are you saying there might be something there that needs to be blamed on someone? I haven’t seen any answers to my questions, so I don’t have anything, but if you have answers please share.
Shane Falco says
Tim, If a 911 call comes In from the store saying they were robbed by four males at gunpoint, then a description of the vehicle goes out, there’s enough probable cause to believe that the men are armed.
At some point while they were fleeing and I could have tossed any weapons out of the car. They were still fleeing when the deputies initiated a traffic stop. They then drove 30 to 40 miles without stopping until the deputies initiated the pit maneuver.
Whether or not they had a gun on them it’s irrelevant. If they were armed at the time they started the robbery AND made any kind of motions after fleeing AND eventually crashed by the cops it’s absolutely reasonable if they would get shot.
Go ahead and hand wring whether your fellow bottom feeders rights were violated and completely disregard that they put a gun and some innocent shop owners face, endangered citizens fleeing arrest, and earned anything that they got once forcefully stopped.
Tim Scott says
That was sort of the point of the question. What led to them shooting the guy? Did he have a gun and the three who ran into the neighborhood didn’t by the time they were caught? If so, searching the neighborhood, to me, is a very high priority since some kid could be finding a gun on their way home from school today. If not, then he probably threw it out into jackrabbit territory and that would suggest his mates did too.
But thanks for taking another opportunity to make sweeping arrogant statements about everyone that doesn’t live on your block, you prig.
That Guy says
Stupid [removed] question. Stupid. They had guns when they robbed the cell phone store in Victorville. Possibly they ditched them while being chased to Palmdale. Even the dumbest criminal out there realizes you don’t want to get caught with a gun – even though I am sure they were all licensed to carry and cleared background, and had the wait period, I did. Too bad someone died, but now at least all of them will get with a murder 1 charge. Unless they can use prop 57 to plead it down to a shop lifting and joy riding charge.
Tim Scott says
So, if “even the dumbest criminal” would have ditched the gun somewhere out in the desert, shouldn’t “even the dumbest cop” recognize that they likely are unarmed by the time they crash, so unless the guy was actively brandishing a gun was shooting him really necessary?
I’m not opposed to shooting people who are brandishing firearms (no offense, not even if they are licensed to carry and cleared a background check). I just asked if in this case they recovered any guns, or if this is gonna be one of those “well, yeah, he staggered out of the wreck but I’m such a rabbit that fearing for my life I emptied my clip at him” cases.
Mike says
It is very sad when a young person loses their life over a stupid decision they made, or their buddy made, and they decided to go along. Stay away from stupid people, stay away from stupid decisions. Put your efforts into anything else and you will be fine. It might go slow, but it will go. Have the passion and heart to succeed and you will. Make a stupid decision, and you can die.
Ron says
Thank You Law Enforcement for getting bad people off the streets!
Turd Ferguson says
