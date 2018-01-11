3 killed, 4 injured in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A man and two women were killed and four other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster.
The fatal collision occurred around 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, on East Avenue J-8 at 10th Street East, also known as Challenger Way.
The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a silver four-door sedan traveling east on Avenue J-8 overturned after colliding with a blue four-door car that was headed north on 10th Street East, according to news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The three occupants of the blue sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The four men in the overturned car sustained survivable injuries and were transported to a local hospital to be treated, according to the news release.
“At this time, it appears that alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor,” the news release states.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives Borruel or Bodily at 661-948-8466.
UPDATE: Based on witness statements, the silver sedan failed to stop for a red light, according to Detective Ryan Bodily of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “The cause of the collision is still being investigated, speed appears to be a factor. Alcohol is not a factor in the collision. Further intoxication of drugs is still under investigation,” Bodily said.
None says
So sad but speed is always a factor here in Lancaster, if only he would’ve stoped when he had to. #UnsafeDriving
#InnocentLivesTaken
#RIP
Someone who truly cares says
I’m praying for all the people in both cars. The ones that lost their life and the ones seriously injured. My little cousin was in the backseat of the car and he is still in the hospital undergoing alot of surgeries. So please keep him in your prayers. If you have a heart you would know God is the only one right now that truly knows what happen not man. Praying for all the families cause I know the pain of losing a love one unexpectedly..
Bob says
We need Tim Scott to investigate this tragic accident. He knows everything.
Marshall says
Not only speed was a factor but the fact that one of them went through a red light. Needless loss of life.
Merrilyn says
slow down people! Nothing is worth all of this!
RIP victims says
Figures that the driver responsible for killing 3 innocent people, survives! So tired of careless irresponsible people driving!
?? says
Where does it say who was at fault?
Merrilyn says
read the update.
??? says
The updates wasn’t posted when I made that comment
RIP victims says
