3 killed, 4 injured in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A man and two women were killed and four other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster.

The fatal collision occurred around 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, on East Avenue J-8 at 10th Street East, also known as Challenger Way.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a silver four-door sedan traveling east on Avenue J-8 overturned after colliding with a blue four-door car that was headed north on 10th Street East, according to news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The three occupants of the blue sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The four men in the overturned car sustained survivable injuries and were transported to a local hospital to be treated, according to the news release.

“At this time, it appears that alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor,” the news release states.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives Borruel or Bodily at 661-948-8466.

UPDATE: Based on witness statements, the silver sedan failed to stop for a red light, according to Detective Ryan Bodily of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “The cause of the collision is still being investigated, speed appears to be a factor. Alcohol is not a factor in the collision. Further intoxication of drugs is still under investigation,” Bodily said.