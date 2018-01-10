Public’s help sought in finding Linda Escarrega

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a wheelchair-bound 64-year-old woman who went missing from Lancaster last month.

Linda Diane Escarrega is “a dependent adult and a wheelchair user” who was last seen on Dec. 19, 2017, in the 44000 block of 15th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Escarrega is Hispanic, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs about 300 pounds and has gray hair, brown eyes, a scar on her left eye and no teeth.

She was wearing a dark T-shirt and dark blue jeans when last seen. [View the Missing Persons Special Bulletin here.]

Anyone with information regarding Escarrega’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

–

–