Reward reinstated in Canyon Country hit-and-run killing

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors reinstated a reward Tuesday in the hit-and-run killing of a teenage girl in Canyon Country the day after Christmas 2016.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended reinstating a $20,000 reward for help in identifying the driver who killed 15-year-old Desiree Renee Lawson.

The teen was crossing Sierra Highway, south of Soledad Canyon Road, about 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2016, when she was struck by a car that witnesses described as a gold, tan or a dark- colored four-door sedan with a lowered front end. Investigators said there may be damage to the hood or front end of the car.

The girl, who had five siblings, had been reported missing that September. She had a history of disappearing from her Sylmar home, according to her relatives, who said that before her death, she had called home and promised to return soon.

Barger urged anyone with information to call sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Shoemaker or Detective Mark Cramer at (661) 255-1121.

