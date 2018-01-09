Palmdale man arrested for possession of loaded handgun after car chase

PASADENA – A Palmdale man was one of five alleged gang members arrested in Pasadena Saturday night after a short car pursuit, authorities said.

Justin Taylor, 19, of Palmdale, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a loaded handgun.

The arrest happened after gang investigators tried to pull over a car containing five men Saturday night in the 800 block of North Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Star News. Instead of stopping, the car sped off and the chase was underway.

A few minutes later the car did stop and the five men ran from the car, Pasadena police Chief Phillip Sanchez told the newspaper. Officers rounded up the five men and confiscated a gun they had thrown away during the foot chase.

According to the Pasadena police, the four others arrested with Taylor were identified as:

Ronald Hill , 34, of Pasadena, arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and an outstanding warrant.

, 34, of Pasadena, arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and an outstanding warrant. Isaac Brooks , 22, of Pasadena, booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun and violating the terms of Post Release Community Supervision.

, 22, of Pasadena, booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun and violating the terms of Post Release Community Supervision. Laron Daniels , 24, of Pasadena, arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

, 24, of Pasadena, arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. Davian Thomas, 22, of Pasadena, booked on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and violation of his parole.

Taylor and Daniels were booked in lieu of $35,000 bail. Meanwhile, Thomas, Brooks and Hill were all held without bail, according to L.A. County jail records.

