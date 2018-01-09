PASADENA – A Palmdale man was one of five alleged gang members arrested in Pasadena Saturday night after a short car pursuit, authorities said.
Justin Taylor, 19, of Palmdale, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a loaded handgun.
The arrest happened after gang investigators tried to pull over a car containing five men Saturday night in the 800 block of North Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Star News. Instead of stopping, the car sped off and the chase was underway.
A few minutes later the car did stop and the five men ran from the car, Pasadena police Chief Phillip Sanchez told the newspaper. Officers rounded up the five men and confiscated a gun they had thrown away during the foot chase.
According to the Pasadena police, the four others arrested with Taylor were identified as:
- Ronald Hill, 34, of Pasadena, arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and an outstanding warrant.
- Isaac Brooks, 22, of Pasadena, booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun and violating the terms of Post Release Community Supervision.
- Laron Daniels, 24, of Pasadena, arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.
- Davian Thomas, 22, of Pasadena, booked on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and violation of his parole.
Taylor and Daniels were booked in lieu of $35,000 bail. Meanwhile, Thomas, Brooks and Hill were all held without bail, according to L.A. County jail records.
–
4 comments for "Palmdale man arrested for possession of loaded handgun after car chase"
Ron says
Well let’s see how Tim Scott will defend the gang members and blame the cops. Liberals are mental!!
Tim Scott says
See Ron, this is how you demonstrate that you just aren’t getting it. I don’t “defend gang members” and I don’t “blame the cops.” In this story there are very few details, and I had nothing in particular to say on the matter.
Now, IF there had been something in the article to suggest that THESE cops had “attempted to pull the car over” without any sort of lawful justification, THEN I would be more than willing to “blame” them for having done so…since I expect cops, more than anyone else, to abide by the law.
Does cops abiding by the law sometimes benefit gang members? Yeah, probably it does. Are there people who believe that allowing cops to be criminals is somehow “good”? Apparently so. I’m not one of them, so you are free to make the wildly inaccurate conclusion that I “defend gang members” by demanding that cops follow the law. But I hope that doing so make you appear as silly to most people as it does to me.
Alexis says
No Tim, before you even have facts, you’re blaming all cops, every time. You know it, but you do your double talking, yes twisting, to back track your own comments. When the first comment you type is “cops are fascists,” before you even know what happened you’ve already made up your mind. If you read your own comments, you would somehow find a way to say you didn’t say what you said. You’re in love with yourself and your ability to put together words that you find pleasing, when it is all fakery, and nonsense. Not one person is saying cops should be criminals. Not one person is saying cops shouldn’t follow the law. That’s you twisting everything so you like the dissenting voice calling out all things corrupt, only you don’t even wait for facts.
Alexis says
If you feel so strongly about police accountability, Tim, why don’t you actually DO something like support “National Police Accountability Project,” Complaining and demanding do nothing unless you’re actually putting in the work. Shut up and walk the walk, Tim.