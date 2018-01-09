Man struck, killed by car in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – A man in his 20s or 30s was struck and killed by a vehicle in Littlerock, authorities said.

The crash took place about 5:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, near the intersection of 110th Street and East Palmdale Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

A male Adelanto resident was driving a 2005 Kia Sedona westbound on Palmdale Boulevard, east of 110th Street approaching the pedestrian, the CHP reported.

The pedestrian was walking eastbound on the southern shoulder of Palmdale Boulevard when he entered the traffic lanes directly into the path of the Kia.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the CHP.