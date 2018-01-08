Lancaster man killed in ATV crash in Canyon Country

CANYON COUNTRY – Coroner’s officials have released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Canyon Country that also injured another person.

The fatality was identified as George Alcala of Lancaster, said Investigator Trini Godoy of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters responded just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, to Honby Avenue near Rio Vista Elementary School and took two people to a hospital, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher said.

The condition of the second person was not known.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Alcala died from his injuries, but did not release additional details.

