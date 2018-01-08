Lancaster man gets 50 years in dog owner’s murder

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man who ran over a poodle then gunned down the dog’s owner, who had asked the him to cover the animal’s medical costs, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 5, to 50 years to life in state prison.

Demonte Antone Thomas, 30, was convicted last July of first-degree murder, along with a handgun use enhancement.

According to prosecutors and sheriff’s officials, Thomas ran over a poodle in a parking lot in the 600 block of East Avenue H-14 on June 26, 2015.

The dog’s owner, Michael Davis, 22, chased down Thomas and demanded that he help pay for the dog’s veterinary expenses, but Thomas drove away, authorities said.

Later that night, Thomas went to Davis’ home with five to seven other men, and fatally shot the dog owner, who had a son and a pregnant girlfriend, officials said.

The dog died from its injuries.

Thomas was arrested just over two years ago and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

