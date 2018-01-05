Quadruple fatal shooting in Santa Clarita appears to be murder-suicide

SANTA CLARITA – A man shot and killed his wife and their two children before fatally shooting himself in a Santa Clarita residence, authorities said.

The bodies were discovered about 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, in the 28800 block of Startree Lane, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore said the bodies were those of a man in his early to mid-50s; his wife in her 40s to early 50s; their daughter in her early 20s; and their son, about 11 or 12 years old.

Their names were withheld, pending notification of kin.

Deputies went to the residence after receiving a call from a family friend who requested they perform a welfare check, Moore said.

“Upon those deputies’ arrival, they located four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper torsos,” Moore said. “They were all pronounced dead here at the scene.”

Moore said the case “appears to be a murder-suicide in which the husband shot and killed all three individuals and then turned the gun on himself.”

The handgun was recovered at the scene. It was unclear when the shootings occurred, Moore said, adding that no one had reported hearing gunshots.

“At this time, we are not looking for any outstanding suspects,” Moore said.

The location was being used as a day care center, KNX1070 reported. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

