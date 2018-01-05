Palmdale to offer free disaster preparedness presentations

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host two free disaster preparedness basics presentations on Monday, Jan. 22.

The first presentation will be held on at 9 a.m. at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q.

The second will be held on at 7 p.m. in Palmdale’s City Council Chamber, located 38300 Sierra Hwy, Suite B.

Both presentations will provide information and resources on easy and cost effective ways to prepare for a disaster.

“For all residents, being properly prepared for an emergency is a must,” stated Crime Prevention Specialist Kery German. “Making sure family and property are protected is critical, and the best place to start is with the basics. Whether you are sheltering in place or evacuating, now is the time to prepare.”

“In Palmdale, we are faced with several different kinds of disasters that can strike at any time, including earthquakes, fires and floods,” German added. “Experts are predicting that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake is 99 percent likely to hit the Los Angeles area within next three years.”

“The best time to protect your family is before a disaster happens,” German continued. “We encourage our residents to attend one of these free presentations and learn how easy it is to be prepared. Remember, it’s never too early to prepare but it can be too late.”

For more information, contact the city’s crime prevention office at 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

