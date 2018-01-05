Help authorities find missing Littlerock woman

LITTLEROCK – A local family is reaching out to the public for help in finding a 27-year-old woman with a “mental condition” who went missing from Littlerock last year.

Briana Lissett Cornejo was last seen by her mother in April of 2017, according to her sister, Angela Urbano.

“She was last known to be with an adult male by the name of Carlos Montes DeOca who has a heavy history of drug use and domestic abuse,” Urbano state. “There have been no leads on either of them and we don’t know if she is in danger.”

Cornejo, who does not drive, is known to be around the Lake Los Angeles and Palmdale areas, her family said.

She is about 5-feet-4 inches tall, 105 pounds with black eyes and black hair. She suffers from a mental condition and has a scar on her abdomen from an appendix removal, according to a flyer her family posted on social media. View the flyer here.

Anyone with information on Cornejo’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Deputy Warner or Deputy Abraham at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

