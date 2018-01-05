Help authorities find domestic violence suspect

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old man suspected of domestic violence in the Antelope Valley area.

Specific details about the case were not released, but according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release, Anthony Barretta used a firearm in the kidnapping and assault of the victim and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“The victim, who had previously been involved in a romantic relationship with the suspect, is safe. There are no other victims outstanding,” the sheriff’s news release states.

A $1 million warrant has been issued for Barretta’s arrest.

He is described as Hispanic, about 6-feet-2 inches tall, 235 pounds with brown hair and eyes. View the “Wanted” bulletin here.

Anyone with information regarding Barretta’s whereabouts should not approach him but instead call 911 or Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective K. Grijalva at 661-948-8466.

