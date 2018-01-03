Palmdale Works! Youth Job Academy accepting registration through Jan. 9

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting registration for its upcoming session of the “Palmdale Works! Youth Job Academy” now through Jan. 9.

There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is required. Interested students may apply online a twww.cityofpalmdale.org/youth.

Created in 2008 to assist youth in preparing for the competitive job market, the Youth Job Academy is designed to assist students in seeking employment, apply and interviewing for jobs, as well as developing strong work skills to ultimately keep the job.

The Academy is open to youths ages 15 through 18.

Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 16 through Feb. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38550 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

During the course of the program, Academy students will be taught how to dress and prepare for a job interview. Students will also meet employers from local businesses and role-play in mock interviews. Participants must attend each session to graduate.

Another session will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 5 through Feb. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. Registration for that session will close on Jan. 29.

“Participation in a program like this speaks volumes to potential employers about the motivation and commitment of any young person entering the job market,” stated Palmdale’s Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones.

For more information, call 661-267-5473.

(Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.)

