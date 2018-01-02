Palmdale to host free household hazardous waste recycling event

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free household hazardous waste recycling event this Saturday, Jan. 6.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best of the West Softball Complex located at Marie Kerr Park, 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

Funded by a grant from CalRecycle, Palmdale residents will be able to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste and electronic equipment at no cost.

Items accepted at the event include household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, microwaves, computers, tablets, printers, televisions, VCR’s, telephones, fax machines, stereos, speakers and electronic games.

“Many electronic items contain lead, copper, and other heavy metals,” stated Palmdale’s Management Analyst Mica Schuler. “These materials are reusable when recycled but are potentially toxic if not properly disposed of, so our collection events offer a safe way to properly dispose of unwanted electronics and helps protect public health and safety.

A permanent e-waste collection center is located at the Antelope Valley Public Landfill, 1200 West City Ranch Road, and is open on the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the e-waste items mentioned above, this permanent facility also accepts non-controlled pharmaceuticals, needles or syringes, antifreeze, car batteries, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, used motor oil, pesticides. To learn more about what can and cannot be accepted at the permanent facility visit www.dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/perm_centers.

Additional household hazardous collection events hosted by the Palmdale will be held on Sunday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best of the West Softball Complex, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., and Sunday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th Street East.

For more information please call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–