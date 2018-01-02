AVH welcomes first baby of 2018 born in the Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital welcomed the area’s first baby of 2018 at 3:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, officials announced Tuesday.

Olivia Bella Perez weighed in at seven pounds and measured 19.75 inches. She is the first child of Daisy Zamora and Nathan Perez.

“Everything happened so fast when I arrived at the hospital,” Zamora said. “I wasn’t even able to get an epidural.”

Baby Olivia was delivered by Melissa McCormack, M.D.

As the community’s first baby of 2018, Olivia and her parents were given a large gift basket provided by the AVH Auxiliary that included a variety of baby items, such as an infant car seat, blankets, clothes, shoes, supplies, crib accessories and stuffed animals. Founded in 1957, the Auxiliary is a group of volunteers dedicated to raising funds through the hospital gift shops, thrift shop, bake sale and other seasonal sales events.

Reflecting on adding Olivia to her family, Zamora said, “It feels great and exciting to be a new mom.”

More than 5,400 newborns were delivered at AVH’s Women and Infants Pavilion in the past year alone.

Three years ago AVH was designated a Baby-Friendly Birth Facility, which means that the hospital has met the gold standard in maternity care operations. AVH also has received the Healthgrades® 5-Star Maternity Care Excellence Award, which recognizes hospitals that provide consistent high-quality care for women and their babies during pregnancy, delivery and the first few days after delivery.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

