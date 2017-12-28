Man shot, wounded in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was shot and wounded in an elementary school parking lot in Lancaster by a man who may have tried to intervene in the argument the victim was having with his girlfriend, authorities said.

The incident began around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, when the victim and his girlfriend pulled into the parking lot of Lincoln Elementary School at 44021 15th St. E during a dispute to continue their argument, said Sgt. Bob Boese of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

While they were there, a man approached them and “involved himself” in the couple’s argument before he fired two rounds at the man, striking him in one of his forearms, Boese said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, Boese said.

The suspect was described as being in his 30s and was wearing a black jacket with white fur.

He is being sought.

–