CHP at “maximum enforcement” for New Year’s eve weekend

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol will observe the New Year with a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, authorities announced.

All available personnel will be on duty.

Officers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the road, and they will also be watching for distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt violations.

During last year’s New Year’s Day MEP, 29 people died in collisions on California roadways. CHP officers made more than 750 arrests for driving under the influence during the 78-hour holiday enforcement effort.

“Impaired driving is a very serious crime that puts your life and the lives of others at risk,” CHP Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley stated. “Let’s end this year safely and start the New Year by designating a sober driver, wearing your seat belt, and observing all traffic laws.”

With the New Year comes a change in law for California. In 2016, voters passed the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, more commonly referred to as Proposition 64, which legalized adult recreational use of cannabis.

“The legalization of cannabis does not change the effect it has on the central nervous system,” Commissioner Stanley added. “Driving under the influence of cannabis and other drugs remains illegal.”

